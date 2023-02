Ovechkin (personal) may be back as soon as Thursday's game versus the Ducks, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Kaplan adds Ovechkin is expected to be back in Washington on Wednesday. The Capitals will give their captain as much time as he needs to be ready, but it doesn't appear that his absence will last too much longer. If he doesn't play Thursday, he could still be an option for Saturday's game versus the Rangers.