Ovechkin is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ovechkin didn't play the final 2:49 of regulation in Thursday's win over the Islanders and didn't appear in overtime or the shootout, either, which was the first indication he was likely dealing with an injury. However, he did remain on the bench, which suggests his lower-body issue may not be overly serious. Check back for another update on Ovechkin's status following Saturday's morning skate.
