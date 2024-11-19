Ovechkin is week-to-week due to a lower-leg injury, the Capitals announced Tuesday.

Ovechkin will undergo further evaluation by team physicians when the team returns to Washington on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Ovechkin sustained the injury following a collision with Utah's Jack McBain in Monday's game. Ovechkin has 15 goals and 25 points through 18 appearances this season. Connor McMichael could skate on the top line during Ovechkin's absence, while Hendrix Lapierre will likely play Thursday versus Colorado.