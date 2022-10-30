Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Ovechkin's tally secured the win for the Capitals in what was a tight game. The 37-year-old superstar has been limited to two goals in his last five contests since a four-point explosion versus the Canucks on Oct. 17. For the season, he's up to four tallies, seven points, 39 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-7 rating through nine games.