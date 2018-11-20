Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Deposits two goals in OT victory

Ovechkin generated a pair of goals -- including a power-play marker -- in Monday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Canadiens.

Ovechkin's 5-on-5 goal was a simple tip-in, but the man-advantage tally -- one that sent the game to overtime -- was an absolute cannon blast from the point. If the Great Eight continues this pace, he'll finish with 95 points over a full season, and that would be Ovi's highest total since his 109 combined goals and assists from the 2009-10 campaign.