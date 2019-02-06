Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Dethrones Fedorov

Ovechkin tallied an assist and three shots during Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Canucks.

The helper moved Ovechkin into sole possession of first place among Russian players in NHL history, passing Sergei Fedorov with 1179 points in 1054 career games. The "Great 8" remains on pace to finish near the 60-goal and 90-point mark if all goes well, so keep the multi-category stud glued to your starting lineup.