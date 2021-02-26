Ovechkin recorded a power-play assist, four shots and two hits during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Ovechkin is running a tad cold by his lofty standards, managing just one goal and four points in his last seven games. The 35-year-old has been an elite fantasy producer for almost a generation and continues to garner a heavy workload, so the conditions are there for the reigning Rocket Richard Trophy-winner to heat up again before too long.