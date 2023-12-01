Ovechkin notched two power-play assists, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Ducks.

Ovechkin set up two Tom Wilson power-play markers, with the latter of those goals standing as the game-winner. Prior to Thursday, Ovechkin had gone four games without a point. The 38-year-old winger is at a modest five tallies and nine assists through 20 contests this season. He's added 77 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-1 rating. It's unlikely Ovechkin shoots a meager 6.5 percent all season, but it's also possible his age is starting to catch up to him.