Ovechkin notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Ovechkin had a hand in both first-period tallies for the Capitals, as well as an Aliaksei Protas empty-netter, which gave the young forward a hat trick. While Ovechkin's chase of Wayne Gretzky's record didn't get any closer Tuesday, it was still an excellent performance for the Capitals' captain. He had not registered a helper since Feb. 9 versus Utah, but he had seven goals over nine contests between assists. The star winger is at 33 goals, 20 assists, 186 shots on net, 88 hits and a plus-18 rating through 49 appearances this season.