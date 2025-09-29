Ovechkin (lower body) took the ice Monday wearing a regular jersey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Ovechkin practicing in full contact Monday could leave open the door for the veteran winger to get into Tuesday's preseason clash with Columbus -- though the team could decide to hold him out until Thursday's meeting with Boston. Either way, the good news is it seems Ovechkin will be ready for Opening Night against Boston on Oct. 8.