Ovechkin (lower body) is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Rangers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin left 38 seconds into his first shift of Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers and did not return. With Washington having already secured a playoff berth, it's likely the team is going to be cautious with their 35-year-old captain in the final days of the regular season and so his "doubtful" designation for Wednesday may be no mere smokescreen at this point.