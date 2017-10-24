Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Downplays practice injury

Ovechkin said it was merely a bruise that he sustained in Monday's practice, adding that "it was nothing serious," Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Fear not, Ovi fans -- your stud winger should be all systems go for Thursday's road date with the Canucks. He's currently knotted up with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov for a league-best 10 goals in nine games, though his fellow countryman has five assists over him with a total of six on the young season.