Ovehckin supplied a power-play assist Friday, but it wasn't enough, as the Capitals lost to the Hurricanes, 6-2.

Ovechkin found Dylan Strome at the doorstep for a nice tip-in goal to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead through first period. Delivering helpers hasn't been much of a challenge for Ovechkin -- he has 17 of those through 37 games -- but scoring is way down for the future Hall of Famer given that he's lit the lamp just eight times as the result of career lows in shooting percentage (6.0) and shots per game (3.62). Ovechkin, who is 38 years old, needs 65 more tallies to surpass Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time leader in goals scored.