Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Earns two points Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ovechkin recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.
Ovechkin has been playing well in recent games and has been on an excellent scoring streak. Over his last 11 appearances, the star winger has nine goals and six assists. Ovechkin has been very efficient over that stretch by shooting 30.0 percent in that span.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Three-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Stays hot with goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hat trick in Thursday's rout•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Goals in three straight games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Lights the lamp again•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Records two points Saturday•