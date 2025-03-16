Ovechkin produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Ovie capped the scoring midway through the third period by deflecting a Martin Fehervary point shot between his legs and past Georgi Romanov. The tally was the eighth in the last 11 contests and 34th of the season for Ovechkin, and the 887th of his career -- leaving him eight goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record with 15 games left on the schedule for the Capitals.
