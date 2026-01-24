Ovechkin scored a goal and took six shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Ovechkin had gone five straight games without finding the back of the net, but he ended that slump with an empty-netter late in the game. Even though Ovechkin hasn't been scoring at his regular rate lately, he remains a very productive player for Washington. He has notched 10 points (six goals, four assists) over his last 10 games while also posting 33 shots on goal, 6 PIM, 14 hits and an even rating in that span.