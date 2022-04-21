Ovechkin scored twice on six shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The pair of goals gave Ovechkin 50 on the season, the ninth campaign he's reached that mark. That ties a record for 50-goals campaigns, which is also held by Wayne Gretzky and the late Mike Bossy. At 36 years old, Ovechkin also became the oldest player to reach the half-century mark. He achieved the milestone with an April surge -- the superstar has eight tallies and three assists in his last nine games. For the season, the Great Eight is up to 90 points (for the first time since 2009-10), 327 shots on net, 151 hits and a plus-9 rating in 75 appearances.