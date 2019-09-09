Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Exits scrimmage with leg injury
Ovechkin was helped off the ice during Monday's scrimmage after awkwardly falling on his leg, NBC Sports Washington reports.
This was an awful scene in Washington, as Ovechkin screamed as he fell to the ice and couldn't put any pressure on his leg as he exited. If this is a serious injury for Ovechkin, it would be devastating for the Capitals. The Capitals practices ares till considered informal, so there may not be an immediate update after the scrimmage.
