Ovechkin (lower body) took line rushes in warmups and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Ovechkin missed Saturday's game in Vegas, but it appears that will be the extent of his absence. Look for The Great Eight to occupy his usual top-line spot and first power-play role. He has 30 goals and 22 assists through 48 appearances.