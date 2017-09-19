Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Expected to start season alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov

Head coach Barry Trotz plans to start Ovechkin on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Caps captain has spent most of his career alongside Nicklas Backstrom, but the emergence of Kuznetsov as a top-tier player gives the Caps as deep a top six as any team in the NHL, so this shouldn't come as a shock. The 32-year-old winger should be a reliable producer no matter who is feeding him pucks, although his age may point to goal totals closer to the 33 he had in 2016-17 than the eye-popping 50-goal seasons earlier in his career. Regardless of who he plays with on Opening Night, the Russian power forward should be one of the first players off the board in all formats.