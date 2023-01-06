Ovechkin tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Ovechkin put the finishing touches on the Capitals' victory with a power-play goal in the third period. The 37-year-old winger has now scored in four straight contests, tallying nine goals in that span. Ovechkin is third in the NHL with 29 goals through 41 games this season.
