Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.

Ovechkin scored his seventh goal of the season from his vintage spot on the man advantage in the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his first power-play marker of the 2024-25 campaign. The 39-year-old winger has racked up five goals and four assists during his current four-game point streak. Ovechkin is second on the team in points with 14 (seven goals, seven assists) through 11 games, trailing only Dylan Strome (17).