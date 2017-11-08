Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends goal streak to three
Ovechkin potted a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.
Ovechkin's equalizer with 2:16 to play in the second period pulled him within one goal of Nikita Kucherov's league-leading 14. The veteran sniper scored just once in an eight-game stretch after lighting the lamp nine times in the season's first five contests, but he's heating back up with goals in three consecutive appearances.
