Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The tally was pure luck, as Ovie broke his stick taking a shot and the errant puck deflected off Brandon Carlo into the back of the Boston net, but it represented the only high point for Washington on the night. Ovechkin has scored goals in two straight games and has points in four straight, but with the Caps facing elimination in Game 5 he'll need to find another gear to keep his team alive.