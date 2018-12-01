Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak to seven games

Ovechkin scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

His 19th goal of the season came into an empty net, and his second helper followed 67 seconds later when he set up Nicklas Backstrom for his third goal of the night. Ovechkin has now hit the scoresheet in seven straight games and lit the lamp in four straight, and he wraps up November with 11 goals and 17 points in 15 games.