Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak to seven games
Ovechkin scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
His 19th goal of the season came into an empty net, and his second helper followed 67 seconds later when he set up Nicklas Backstrom for his third goal of the night. Ovechkin has now hit the scoresheet in seven straight games and lit the lamp in four straight, and he wraps up November with 11 goals and 17 points in 15 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Should play Friday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Upper-body injury causes missed practice•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Bags pair of points•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Deposits two goals in OT victory•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots power-play goal Monday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots two goals Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...