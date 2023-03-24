Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist on three shots, helping the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
The Great Eight would pick up a helper on Anthony Mantha's goal in the first period and score a breakaway goal in the third period to ice the game at 6-1. This performance gives Ovechkin points in six straight games with 10 points in that span. On the season, Ovechkin has 41 goals and 71 points in 67 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Passes Gretzky with 40th goal•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Carries offense in loss•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Good to go Sunday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in return•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Good to return Wednesday•