Ovechkin scored a goal and an assist on three shots, helping the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

The Great Eight would pick up a helper on Anthony Mantha's goal in the first period and score a breakaway goal in the third period to ice the game at 6-1. This performance gives Ovechkin points in six straight games with 10 points in that span. On the season, Ovechkin has 41 goals and 71 points in 67 games.