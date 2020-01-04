Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak with assist

Ovechkin posted a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Ovechkin set up Lars Eller at 2:29 of the third period to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead at the time. In his last five games, Ovechkin has two goals and three helpers. He's at 40 points through 42 games this year, not too far off of last season's 89-point campaign. The Russian star has added 197 shots on goal and 121 hits.