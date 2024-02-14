Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.
Ovechkin cut the Caps' deficit to 4-3 midway through the third period, beating Alexandar Georgiev with his signature slapshot on the power play. The 38-year-old Ovechkin now has goals in six straight games and points in his last seven contests, totaling six goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 14 goals, nine coming in his last 20 outings, and 37 points through 49 games this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Goal streak up to five games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Four-game goal spree•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Finally warming up•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Two points in Saturday's loss•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Assist in return from injury•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Good to play Thursday•