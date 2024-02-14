Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado.

Ovechkin cut the Caps' deficit to 4-3 midway through the third period, beating Alexandar Georgiev with his signature slapshot on the power play. The 38-year-old Ovechkin now has goals in six straight games and points in his last seven contests, totaling six goals and three assists in that span. He's up to 14 goals, nine coming in his last 20 outings, and 37 points through 49 games this season.