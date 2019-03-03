Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Fails to find scoresheet in win

Ovechkin was held pointless Sunday but did lead his team with six shots on goal as part of a 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

The Russian leads the NHL with 266 shots, as Ovechkin remains the single biggest threat to score in the league, perhaps only rivaled by one, Connor McDavid. Sitting at 45 goals, Ovi figures to crack 50 before the season is over, which would give him six campaigns of 50+ goals (back in 2007-08, he scored 65, the one and only time No. 8 has scored 60 or more in a single season). While he failed to record a point in Sunday's game against the Rangers, Ovechkin's shootout attempt caused Alex Georgiev to throw his stick during a save attempt, a decision that resulted in a goal being awarded to the Capitals and New York suffering its 11th overtime defeat of 2018-19.