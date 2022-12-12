Ovechkin scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Ovechkin's scored four empty-netters and added a power-play assist over the last three games. The 37-year-old winger sits three goals shy of 800 in his career as he continues his march up the ranks. He has 53 empty-net goals in his career, putting him three back of matching Wayne Gretzky in that category -- just one of many Gretzky milestones Ovi will likely surpass on his quest to be the all-time goal-scoring leader. For the season, Ovechkin has 17 tallies, 30 points, 129 shots on net, 84 hits and a minus-11 rating through 30 contests.