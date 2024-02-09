Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Thursday.

It was classic Ovie -- a power-play snipe from his office on the left circle. After a slow start, he has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past 13 games. He has a goal in each of his last three games and five points on a four-game point streak. Ovechkin has 833 snipes on his march to try to move past Wayne Gretzky (894) on the all-time goal list.