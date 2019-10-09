Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Finds assist column in OT loss
Ovechkin finished with an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
It's been a relatively slow start to the season for Ovechkin, managing only two points through four contests. Obviously, it is still early on in the year. You can bet Washington's captain, not to mention its most lethal sniper, will get rolling as the 2019-20 campaign moves along. Ovi and the Caps next face Nashville on Thursday. Relatively speaking, the Predators have held Ovechkin in check throughout his career, limiting No. 8 to just 15 points in 19 career contests.
