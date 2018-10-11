Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Finds back of net twice in win over Vegas

Ovechkin scored two goals on seven shots while adding two hits, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The 33-year-old is off to another flying start, lighting the lamp four times in three games and scoring five points in total. Ovechkin may not be quite the sniper he was a decade ago, although he's still among the NHL's elite, but with Evgeny Kuznetsov seemingly on his way to superstardom alongside him, the Capitals' captain could actually see his fantasy value rise a notch this season.