Ovechkin scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

He opened the scoring at the mid-point of the first. Evgeny Kuznetsov won a draw back to Ovie, who wired it just inside the post under the glove of Semyon Varlamov from the left circle. It was Ovechkin's first even-strength goal this season. He also scored into an empty net. Ovie is the fourth player in Caps' history to have a multigoal game at age 38 years or older. Ovechkin has struggled to score this season -- he has four goals, two of which have gone into the empty net. Still, he has 11 points in 13 games, which leads the Caps.