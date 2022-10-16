site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: First point of season
RotoWire Staff
Ovechkin picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.
It was his first point of the season (three games). Ovechkin now has 244 power-play helpers which is seventh among active players. Goals will come soon. Ovie wired six shots and has 13 in three games.
