Ovechkin scored two goals and added a helper in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Devils.

Ovechkin was held scoreless in the first two periods but he would not be denied. With the Capitals only up 2-1 heading into the final frame, he added a primary assist on Dylan Strome's lone goal and then added two more of his own, including a power-play marker with only 33 seconds left for his 16th of the season. Over the past nine games, Ovechkin has been an offensive juggernaut for the Capitals, tallying an impressive eight goals and five assists. This is an improvement for the 38-year sniper as he has struggled to score for much of the season.