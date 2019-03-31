Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: First to 50 goals this season
Ovechkin scored twice Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Lightning.
The goals were numbers 50 and 51. Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history with at least eight 50-goal seasons. The only other two? Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy, who both had nine. Ovie also moved past Brendan Shanahan for 13th in goals (658) in history. And he became the third-oldest NHLer to score 50 in a season, behind Johnny Bucyk and Jaromir Jagr. It's just another record-setting night for Alexander the Gr8.
