Ovechkin scored Washington's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Ovechkin is now just 11 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time goal scorer. Ovechkin scored on a wrist shot from the slot through a screen late in the third period to cut Tampa Bay's lead to 2-1. He has five goals in his last four outings and 31 in 44 games this season. Ovechkin has lit the lamp 53 times in his past 79 appearances, starting after last season's All-Star Game. The guy is on fire.