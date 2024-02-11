Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 3-0 victory over Boston.

Ovechkin moved ahead of Wayne Gretzky for the most empty-net goals in NHL history with his 57th. The 38-year-old Ovechkin has four goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. He has also lit the lamp in four consecutive contests. Ovie has 12 tallies and 35 points through 47 appearances this campaign. He's finding ways to contribute, but there continue to be concerns that his best goal days are behind him.