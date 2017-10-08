Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Four-goal game makes seven in two outings
Ovechkin scored four goals in Saturday's 6-1 win over Montreal.
Whoa -- that's seven tallies in two games. "Alexander the Gr8" has something to prove after a 33-goal season last year, and he's on a rampage. Incredible. There's nothing else to say.
