Ovechkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Confirmation on Ovechkin's status for Tuesday's contest likely won't surface until the Capitals take the ice for pregame warmups. Even if he's able to go, Ovi's ice time may be restricted against the Bruins, so DFS players should take that into account when putting together their lineups.