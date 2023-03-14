Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin was held out of Monday's practice for "maintenance" reasons, but appears to be dealing with a minor injury. Alexei Protas or Joe Snively would draw into the lineup if the 37-year-old is unable to play, but circle back prior to puck drop for a definitive word about Ovechkin's status.
