Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision Tuesday against the Rangers, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin was held out of Monday's practice for "maintenance" reasons, but appears to be dealing with a minor injury. Alexei Protas or Joe Snively would draw into the lineup if the 37-year-old is unable to play, but circle back prior to puck drop for a definitive word about Ovechkin's status.