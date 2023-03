Ovechkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Buffalo on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Ovechkin was rolling before suffered his lower-body injury with four goals and four assists in his last seven contests, including a pair of power-play points. Without Ovechkin in the lineup, Conor Sheary was jumped up to a first-line role and figures to continue filling that spot if Ovechkin remains on the shelf.