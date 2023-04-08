Ovechkin (upper-body) was not at practice Saturday and will be a game-time decision versus Florida, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

The Capitals have been eliminated from post-season play, so there is no need for the Capitals to play Ovechkin if he is not 100 percent. Ovechkin has 42 goals and 74 points in 72 games this season, including 14 tallies and 11 assists with the man advantage.