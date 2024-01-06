Coach Spencer Carbury said Saturday that Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus LA on Sunday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Ovechkin sat out practice Saturday in what originally was called a maintenance day. Ovechkin appeared to get hurt in the third period Friday when he got tangled up with Carolina's Jordan Staal. Ovechkin has only seven goals and 25 points in 37 games, averaging only .68 points per game. That is way down from his previous career low of .83 per contest, set in the 2011-12 season. Stay tuned close to puck drop Sunday to see Ovechkin's availability.