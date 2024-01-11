Ovechkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Seattle, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Ovechkin was a participant at morning practice, but he went off the ice on numerous occasions to speak to the training staff before returning to skate. Ovechkin was injured Friday, but managed to play Sunday. He is on a five-game point streak, and has eight goals and 26 points in 38 games this season. Check close to puck drop to see if Ovechkin is active Thursday.