Ovechkin (lower body) is skating before the start of practice and will be a game-time decision versus St. Louis on Thursday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Ovechkin partook in the Capitals' full practice Wednesday. Coach Spencer Carbery said that Ovechkin's ability to play Thursday will depend on how he felt closer to game time. Ovechkin had points in his last six games -- two goals and five assists -- before sitting out the last three contests. Overall, Ovechkin has eight goals, 19 assists and 139 shots on goal in 39 games this season.