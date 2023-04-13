Ovechkin (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus New Jersey on Thursday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Ovechkin has missed the last three games with the injury and wants to get back into the lineup for the season finale. He has 42 goals and 74 points in 72 games this season -- including 14 goals with the man advantage. Stay tuned.
