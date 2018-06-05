Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Garners helper to continue streak
Ovechkin corralled a secondary assist for his lone point Monday night as the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 6-2 in Game 4.
The apple helped Ovi extend his point streak to five games dating back to Game 7 of the conference finals. He should be considered a legit contender for the Conn Smythe Trophy, but it's worth noting that teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov is fresh off a four-assist performance and has five more points than The Great Eight in these playoffs. Of course, Marc-Andre Fleury also deserves recognition for guiding the Golden Knights this deep into the postseason, so it may still be too early to assume a winner of that race despite Washington's 3-1 series advantage.
