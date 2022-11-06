Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Washington's 3-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday.
Ovechkin extended his point streak to five games. He's also contributed a goal in five of his last seven contests. Even at the age of 37, he's one of the league's best goal scorers. Through 13 games this season, he's recorded seven goals and 11 points.
